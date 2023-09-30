A Sprinkle Of Sugar Is The Secret Ingredient To Crispy Baked Fries

Do your fries turn out either soft and soggy or overdone and dried out from the attempt to get that desired golden crisp? Well, if you want crispy baked fries then you might want to consider adding a bit of sugar into the mix. Incorporating sugar into your fries recipe is fairly simple, whether you're using fresh-cut potatoes or store-bought frozen fries.

Before popping the fries in the oven, just sprinkle a little sugar over them. Alternatively, you can also soak your potatoes in a sugar-water solution before baking them, which should make for even crispier spuds. If you're afraid the sugar will make your fries too sweet, then consider balancing the fries out with some salt as well. A combo of both sugar and salt will make for a more complex dish, triggering different taste receptors.

While adding sugar to fries is easy to do as a home cook, it turns out that some restaurants use sugar in their fries as well. McDonald's, which is known for its crispy golden fries, dips its potatoes in a dextrose (a type of sugar) solution. But why does sugar help fries crisp? It's all in the science.