The Difference Between Shepherd's And Cottage Pie Is In The Filling

No one would blame you for confusing shepherd's pie with cottage pie; both are meat-filled, casserole-like dishes that were created somewhere in the United Kingdom, so it's understandable that the difference isn't always super obvious. But it turns out the key to distinguishing between the two lies in what exactly they're filled with.

Both are hearty, comforting dishes topped with potatoes, but whereas shepherd's pie is filled with ground lamb meat, cottage pie is filled with ground beef. Casserole-style dishes like these have been around forever, and they remain incredibly popular, perhaps because they're easy to throw together and promote a shared eating experience. You don't need lots of fancy kitchen tools or technical knowledge to craft your own shepherd's or cottage pie, but knowing the difference between the two is important before you tackle one for your next family dinner — especially if you want to stay true to each dish's roots.