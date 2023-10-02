Hard Boiled Tea Eggs Are A Savory And Aesthetic Snack You Must Try

Every family has their unique take on a tea egg, which means the types of seasoning and tea used tend to vary by person. Soy sauce or dark soy sauce darkens the egg and is a necessity for both salt and umami flavor and color. Red tea, also known as rooibos tea, is commonly used, though some people prefer black or green tea. Lastly, spices are added to give the egg its unique flavor. Depending on the recipe, you'll see a mixture of warm spices like star anise and cinnamon sticks. Some recipes also add garlic cloves, peppercorns, and bay leaves.

Tea eggs have a very savory taste with a hint of tea flavor. Even though the eggs are marinated in a slew of spices, the eggs themselves are not spicy. If you have ever enjoyed a ramen egg, the taste and texture are similar thanks to soy sauce. While some recipes call for the eggs to be hard-boiled, others prefer a softer, jammier egg. The time you'll spend boiling the eggs will vary based on how cooked you want them to turn out.

Unless you're walking around the streets of Asia or at an Asian night market, tea eggs aren't easy to come by. However, you can make them at home by boiling eggs, cracking the shells with a spoon, and soaking them in a flavorful marinade.