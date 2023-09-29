Details About Gatsby Chocolate From Shark Tank

Doug Bouton's experience with start-ups and product development gave him a lot of insight into building a business model when he began with Gatsby. Halo Top's ice cream started with a recipe that Woolverton had created in his own kitchen, and their success story surprised them both. Initially, they were convinced that their product would speak for itself, but as Bouton said in an interview with Forbes Magazine, they were "humbled quickly in that respect."

When they turned to the business side of the equation, they faced a number of setbacks, as they made bad hiring decisions and faced challenges in building and leading their team. But in a relatively short period, Halo Top's sales increased exponentially — and a star was born. The business grew so quickly that it was hard to manage. But Bouton had never planned to stay with Halo Top forever and (as mentioned) he sold it in 2019.

He was eager to move on because he loves the initial phase of building a company. While he acknowledges the burdens of a heavy workload, he explained to Forbes, "My favorite days of startup life are the grind, the early days when it's just you and a small team. It's so intimate, it's so intense, but it's my absolute favorite." Bouton has learned to focus on the process rather than results, and he's a firm believer that the discipline it takes to stay in your lane is well worth the effort.