Is Candy Sweetened With Allulose Really Better For You?

A little indulgence never hurt anyone. But when it comes to scarfing down candy and other sweets, a small amount can go a long way. While sugar is sometimes deemed the antagonist of the food and beverage world, there are still ways to enjoy the treats we love without feeling guilty. We've all come across artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, stevia, and xylitol. But there's one sugar substitute you may be only somewhat familiar with, if you've heard of it at all.

Allulose is a monosaccharide — or a "simple sugar," per Biology Online. Allulose is calorie-free and is labeled "generally recognized as safe" (GRAS) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to WebMD. It also doesn't affect blood sugar levels. So, what does this mean, exactly, and how are food and beverage companies, bakers, and home cooks alike using allulose in their goods?

Mashed spoke with Anthony DiMarino, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic, to gain a better understanding of what allulose is, how it compares to other types of sugar, and whether it provides any true health benefits.