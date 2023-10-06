The Grocery Store Bread With A Seedy Reputation

If you've ever perused the bakery offerings at Whole Foods Market you might have happened upon a bread with a peculiar name that has raised more than a few eyebrows over the years. It's called Seeduction bread, a play on the fact that it both literally features poppy, sesame, pumpkin, and millet seeds atop a golden brown crusty bread and that it is so packed with flavor that it will entice shoppers to come back for more. Who could resist Seeduction bread?

As one would expect, the provocative name has garnered attention. Whole Foods refers to it as a "cult favorite" in their bakery department. Although interestingly enough, according to Whole Foods employees sharing their experiences on Reddit, customers who ask about it can't seem to recall its moniker correctly, they just know it sounds sensuous. One patron inquired about the "ecstasy bread" while another requested where they could find the "sex bread." Other funny misnomers overheard have included seedy bread, seedalicious, sensation, and sedation.