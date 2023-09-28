Taylor Swift Eating Chicken With 'Seemingly Ranch' Is The Internet's Happy Place

Who doesn't love a good chicken tender? As her fans could not doubt tell you, Taylor Swift has previously placed chicken tenders on top of her list of favorite foods. Plus, the diehard Swifties say that everything is an Easter egg for her fans. So, we'd be remiss if we ignored the fact that ketchup and "seemingly" ranch are the Kansas City Chiefs' colors, right? Most of all, Swift's fans have reacted to the relatability of her meal choices, saying things like: "She really is just like me."

🚨| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

Still, you'd be surprised at all the folks who've gotten in on this joke. KFC replied to the tweet, calling Swift its "Ranch Queen," and Merriam-Webster added, "seemingly | adverb | outwardly or apparently — used to indicate how something appears or seems." Fans were also delighted to see that the Empire State Building lit up red and white, with the caption on X reading, "Ketchup and seemingly ranch."

If over 51,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments on the original tweet aren't enough, "seemingly ranch" is inspiring more than just a meme; it's becoming its own product. Heinz has taken to Instagram to advertise a new ketchup flavor based on the viral tweet. The caption reads, "It's a new Era for Heinz. Introducing Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Limited-edition bottles coming soon," and it features an image of the limited-edition bottle. If we didn't know the power of Swift's influence before, we surely know it now, and it sounds surprisingly tasty.