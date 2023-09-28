Upgrade Costco's Seasoned Soft Pretzels With An Easy Cheese Sauce

Available at Costco, pretzels from Eastern Standard Provisions Company are a fan favorite. As revealed in a TikTok video, the soft frozen pretzel pack comes with four Wheelhouse pretzels, eight Turnbuckle sticks, and 22 One-Timer bites. They're simple to make, as they only require seasoning and baking, and they include French toast sugar, three cheese, and pretzel salt. "I could eat these every day and never get sick of them," the original poster wrote.

To hammer home just how popular these pretzels are, a similar pack has a nearly four-star rating on Amazon and a five-star rating on the company website. Reviewers rave that they "bake up nicely" and are "absolutely delicious." TikTok commenters feel the same, though they pointed out one fact that leaves them dissatisfied. "Not having a cheese sauce to dip them in is CRIMINAL," one wrote. Thankfully, we have an easy cheese sauce recipe to solve the problem in a flash.