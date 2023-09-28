Baskin-Robbins' New Ice Cream Packs An Apple Cider Donut In Every Scoop

With the arrival of autumn, we get excited about all the delicious foods and drinks that begin to make their annual appearances. For many people, apple cider-anything is the best way to celebrate cool temperatures and falling leaves. While some prefer to drink their apple cider, others think the best way to enjoy the sweet, spiced flavor is in a donut sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Baskin-Robbins doesn't think you should have to choose, but instead, enjoy both in its new Apple Cider Donut ice cream.

In a press release, the company announced its newest October Flavor of the Month — sweet apple cider ice cream with small pieces of apple cider donut and cinnamon sugar spread throughout. For those who love a deal, Baskin-Robbins is running a promotion called Celebrate 31 on Halloween to recognize our favorite spooky holiday as well as the origin of Baskin-Robbins' famous 31 flavors. All ice cream lovers who come into a store to get a scoop will get 31% off their order, including those who opt for the limited-edition Apple Cider Donut flavor.