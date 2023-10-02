False Facts About Overcooked Eggs You Thought Were True

Redditor u/hotstickywaffle came to the Reddit community needing to settle a disagreement with their wife. She swore "that when hardboiling eggs you can't over cook them, that you could leave them in there for 2 hours and it wouldn't make a difference." If you've ever gotten into a similar argument, we're here to settle it. You can't just throw eggs into boiling water and pull them out whenever you like, expecting the same results every time. Just like it's possible to undercook eggs with this method, it's also possible to overcook them when boiling.

The longer you leave eggs in the water to boil, the more changes they're going to undergo in texture, flavor, and even color. If you go beyond a normal boiling time, egg proteins start to loosen and then combine with each other in strong bonds. The same process that helps them change from runny to firm continues the longer you boil them, resulting in even more firm and ultimately more rubbery eggs. As the proteins become tighter, they squeeze out water and make the egg dry.

If your goal is to boil an egg and get predictable results, you're better off with a timer. Our perfect boiled eggs take about 12 minutes to make.