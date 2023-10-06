Pizza Roses Are The Ideal Girls' Night Snack

Pizza roses aren't something you'll find at most pizzerias, but luckily you can make them at home. All you need is crescent dough, mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, and pepperoni. Although vegetarian pizza rolls are possible, the way some pepperoni curls when cooked is largely responsible for this snack's resemblance to a rose. The curled edges create an elegant swirl similar to that of the flower. It also helps that pepperoni is red.

After gathering your ingredients, you'll shred your dough into thin strips. Then you'll line it with a layer of cheese, a light layer of sauce, and a layer of pepperoni. The final step before baking is to roll it all up, then place each "rose" into a cupcake tin. This will ensure these appetizers maintain their fun shape even after they've been in the oven.

Assuming you've used store-bought dough and sauce, you'll want to cook these for however long the packaging suggests. The dough should take on a golden color when it's ready, signaling that you can remove it from the oven. Once your pizza rolls cool down, they're ready to serve. If you're using these for girls' night or a similar event, stacking them on an aesthetic tray can further enhance their floral look. Meanwhile, adding a side of marinara sauce or ranch for dipping will ramp up the flavor, making these an all-around great snack.