Whatever Happened To Candy Cigarettes?

Looking back on your younger years can be a pleasant way to spend time, but if you look closely, you'll find a lot of the things that you considered normal are things that just wouldn't fly now. One of these is the candy cigarette, along with its sibling, the bubblegum cigarette. These sticks of compressed sugar let you mimic a relative, movie star, or another adult whose image was closely linked to holding a paper-wrapped column of tobacco. While the candy didn't last long once you started smoking it, often dissolving as you held it in your mouth, it let you pretend that you were that cool-as-cucumber adult when you weren't yet out of elementary school.

But, like many things from your childhood, the candy cigs likely faded into a distant memory. Maybe you moved on to real cigarettes or gave the candy up when you decided in high school that it looked too childish. Then, you suddenly came across a reminder of these packs you used to buy from convenience stores and realized that you haven't seen the candy in years. So, whatever happened to those candy cigarettes?