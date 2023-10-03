TikTok Took The Fast Out Of Food By Turning McDonald's McFlurry Into Cake

TikTok has garnered something of a reputation for crafting strange and confounding food creations, and users frequently have difficulty deciding if the weird food video they're watching is meant to be a genuine recipe or gross-out satire. One recent example of this is a popular video in which a TikTok creator takes a great deal of time and effort to turn a McDonald's McFlurry into a cake using only a few additional ingredients.

For those of you lucky enough to locate a McDonald's with a functional ice cream machine, the recipe simply calls for a mostly melted McFlurry and what looks to be one cup of flour to create a batter. From there, the TikToker who seems to have started the trend mixes the two together and fills a buttered baking dish with the ice cream batter before baking. Once the two-ingredient cake is done, he adds a dusting of powdered sugar on top.