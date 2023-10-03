TikTok Took The Fast Out Of Food By Turning McDonald's McFlurry Into Cake
TikTok has garnered something of a reputation for crafting strange and confounding food creations, and users frequently have difficulty deciding if the weird food video they're watching is meant to be a genuine recipe or gross-out satire. One recent example of this is a popular video in which a TikTok creator takes a great deal of time and effort to turn a McDonald's McFlurry into a cake using only a few additional ingredients.
For those of you lucky enough to locate a McDonald's with a functional ice cream machine, the recipe simply calls for a mostly melted McFlurry and what looks to be one cup of flour to create a batter. From there, the TikToker who seems to have started the trend mixes the two together and fills a buttered baking dish with the ice cream batter before baking. Once the two-ingredient cake is done, he adds a dusting of powdered sugar on top.
Is this McFlurry cake worth trying?
Despite the final product looking a bit unappetizing, this ice cream bread has received ringing endorsements from several intrigued TikTok users. Of course, with such a wide variety of popular store-bought ice cream brands and flavors available at your local market, it seems there might be several better, more customizable ways to try this recipe rather than using a McFlurry.
@therecipeclub
I stole this recipe from Ronald McDonaldâ€™s trouser pocket 🤡 #icecreamcake #mcflurry #saltedcaramel #mcdonalds #dessert #cakerecipe #easyrecipe #dessertinspo
The creator even states within the video that, "You could jazz it up by adding anything you wanted," leaving the dessert wide open for additional frostings, sprinkles, chocolate chips, or any other sugary additive that could improve an ice cream and/or cake.
Even if the treat would be easy to make using only store-bought ingredients, TikTok viewers seemingly enjoyed the novelty of using a McFlurry as the base. One comment read, "i tried two of his recipes and they actually taste so good," while another added, "these arent half bad you know." One commenter even wondered how other McFlurry flavors may fare given the batter treatment, offering "Oreo McFlurry here."