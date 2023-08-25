Ice Cream Bread Is The Vintage Recipe That Blurs The Lines Of Cake

Ice cream bread has finally captured the attention of Gen Z, garnering interest everywhere. But what exactly is ice cream bread? Essentially, it's a bread made up of 2 ingredients. Simply grab your favorite half-melted pint of ice cream and your self-rising flour. Combine the two, then bake. And if you're curious about the origin of this recipe, look no further than a cookbook called "Cook Book" from 1974, shared by @bdylanhollis. However, this recipe might have been recently in the spotlight but its original comeback was sometime in 2005.

Yet this recipe has left us with many unanswered questions, like "Is it bread or cake? What does it taste like?" as we all picture a folded-over slice of white bread enveloping a scoop of ice cream. We think it's both bread and cake, contingent on your ice cream flavor and imagination, with the crumb resembling bread more than cake, but still carrying a hint of sweetness from the ice cream. This is still not as sweet as eating straight ice cream. Fundamentally, it blurs the lines between the two and divides us all. Furthermore, you can even reheat your creation in the toaster, just like regular bread; just remember to keep an eye on your sprinkles. Or even turn it into French toast, really pushing the limits between bread, cake, and now breakfast.