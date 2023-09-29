Taco Bell Or Del Taco? Where Mashed Readers Go For Taco Night

Anytime similar brands are brought up in conversation, those participating often have an opinion on which is better. Even if they don't outwardly express it, people will always compare restaurant chains that sell the same menu items. Hoping to spark a fun debate, we at Mashed asked our Facebook fans which Tex-Mex franchise -– Taco Bell or Del Taco -– they would rather choose for dinner.

The responses overwhelmingly leaned toward Del Taco. One commenter exclaimed that Del Taco is better "by a lightyear," and another stated they enjoy Del Taco for its pescatarian options. Unfortunately, some Del Taco fans cited difficulty visiting one due to having no stores in their area. "[We] need them in the Midwest," wrote one user. "Bring Del Taco to Tennessee," wrote another. Customers also noted that Arkansas and California don't have Del Taco stores either. Interestingly, the social media user claiming the absence of Del Tacos in California wasn't correct. According to data from Scrape Hero, California is the state with the largest Del Taco presence. However, it is true that the chain has no locations in Tennessee or Arkansas.

Before Del Taco can be crowned the winner, though, it's important to note that this isn't what Mashed readers have said in the past.