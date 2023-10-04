The Secret Ingredient For Flavorful Dessert Bars Is Your Favorite Booze

When it comes to baked goods, dessert bars fill that wonderful gray void between cookies, brownies, and cakes. They're generally tender and moist, offering a small snack that comes in many flavors. From peanut butter and chocolate to strawberry cheesecake, there are few ways you can go wrong. But, if you really want to elevate your baked goods to the next level then you should reach for your favorite bottle of alcohol. Booze doesn't just make for handy cocktails, but it also has its place in the world of desserts as well. In fact, there's science behind its vital role.

Alcohol elevates baked goods like dessert bars by acting as a binder, pulling both fats and water together to improve flavor. It can improve both the texture and quality of your dessert bars, making for a more rounded final product. However, alcohol also has another effect on your desserts as well — imparting its own flavor and aromas to the finished product. As such, you will want to make sure that you are picking the right alcohol to compliment the flavors in your dessert bars. If you're cooking a cheesecake dessert bar, then you might want to add white wine. Whiskey would compliment a nice coffee-flavored dessert bar. And one making strawberry lemonade bars, adding citrusy vodka to the mix may do the trick.