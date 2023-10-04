The Mistake You're Making With Homemade Gravy Is Where You Cook

When you're cooking up a classic roast dinner with all the fixings, gravy is a must-have on the menu. But how often do you waste time fiddling with thin, flavorless gravy, only to reach for a jar of the less delicious but far more convenient pre-made stuff? The issue you're having with your gravy likely comes down to which pot you're making it in. This has much less to do with the size and shape, and more to do with whether you're starting out with a fresh clean pot, instead of taking advantage of meat drippings in the pan you cooked your meat in.

Whether you're making a pot roast, a turkey, or chicken, you undoubtedly have a pan full of rendered fat, savory juices, aromatics, and seasoning. Too often, these just get tossed aside, and we try to make gravy from little more than boxed broth, flour, and butter, which is a grave gravy mistake. Those drippings add lots of savory flavor and depth to gravy. To get the most out of these tasty morsels, try making your gravy in the same pot or roasting pan where you cooked your meat.