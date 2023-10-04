Transform Leftovers Into A Delicious Dip

When you make a meal, you want everyone to have enough to eat so they can be satisfied. You don't want anyone leaving the table hungry. Therefore, it is better to err on the side of cooking too much rather than not enough. However, food can lose a little of its magic when it reappears on your plate two or more days in a row. You don't want to toss leftovers out, but what can you do to transform them into something new and delicious?

The answer is pretty simple. To make yesterday's meal fresh again, instead of recycling it as the main course, change its role to that of an ingredient. Many of us already do that each year when the Thanksgiving turkey dinner becomes a lunchtime sandwich. However, you can take it further and completely transform the foods you love into an unexpected new dish, such as a dip.