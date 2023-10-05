Jell-O Lasagna Is A Perfectly Splendid Layered Dessert
Just because it's the last course on the menu, that doesn't mean dessert should be an afterthought. In fact, there's a school of thought that suggests the dessert should get as much attention as every other part of the meal. It should have a balanced variety of ingredients, textures, flavors, and more. The dessert also provides an excellent opportunity to focus on an aesthetically pleasing presentation. In other words, it should look as good as it tastes.
For example, while the famous advertising slogan states, "There's always room for Jell-O," you can do so much more with this versatile treat than serve it as a jiggling glob on a plate. With a little imagination, creativity, and a few extra ingredients, you can turn this simple dessert into something worthy of main course status. You can make a splendid, layered treat that checks all the right boxes. You can make Jell-O lasagna.
What is Jell-O lasagna?
While there are desserts that use lasagna noodles, oddly, Jell-O lasagna does not. When you do a broad-scale search, you quickly learn that the most popular blueprint is a base, three layers, and a topping. However, within this simple format, there are endless variations.
The bottom should be something solid to give you a stable base. It can be anything you like, ranging from graham crackers to crumbled cookies to cake. This is a good place to add a little crunch. The top can be anything you want. Whipped cream, shaved chocolate, chocolate chips, fruit, cheese shavings, cake crumbles, coconut, and sprinkles are just a few suitable options. This gives you another chance to add some texture.
The middle layers are often reserved for creamy textures, though they can contain fruit or other delights. Many recipes call for two similar layers with a contrasting section in the middle for symmetry, but you are free to use Jell-O, pudding, cream cheese, and more in whatever combination you like.