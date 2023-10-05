Jell-O Lasagna Is A Perfectly Splendid Layered Dessert

Just because it's the last course on the menu, that doesn't mean dessert should be an afterthought. In fact, there's a school of thought that suggests the dessert should get as much attention as every other part of the meal. It should have a balanced variety of ingredients, textures, flavors, and more. The dessert also provides an excellent opportunity to focus on an aesthetically pleasing presentation. In other words, it should look as good as it tastes.

For example, while the famous advertising slogan states, "There's always room for Jell-O," you can do so much more with this versatile treat than serve it as a jiggling glob on a plate. With a little imagination, creativity, and a few extra ingredients, you can turn this simple dessert into something worthy of main course status. You can make a splendid, layered treat that checks all the right boxes. You can make Jell-O lasagna.