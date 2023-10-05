Tim Hortons' Buffalo Crunch Donut Menu Item Was Ahead Of Its Time

Far-out food combos are in vogue these days, whether it be TikTokers layering sundae toppings on hamburger buns to make dessert burgers or MLB stadium concession stands selling barbecue sandwiches made with peanut butter cups and fries topped with marshmallow fluff. Back in the early 'tweens, though, Tom Hortons introduced a very limited-release item that the world may not have been quite ready to embrace: the Buffalo crunch donut.

This donut was never actually added to Tim Hortons' in-store menu but was something the chain sold exclusively at the 2014 New York State Fair. While the fair is actually held in Syracuse, that city has no signature sauce, so instead Tim Hortons paid homage to a different upstate city. The Buffalo crunch donut, as the name might imply, was glazed with Buffalo sauce and had a pool of Buffalo-flavored cream (or crème, if you prefer more pretentious terminology) in the center, with the crunch being provided by crushed hot kettle chips. The donut came in two separate versions, the standard spicy one and a mild one served with a side of ranch. This dressing choice, perhaps, explains why this donut has never come back for an encore: Ranch was clearly the wrong choice for western New York, as the original Anchor Bar Buffalo wings came with blue cheese and this has remained the dipping sauce of choice in the region.