How To Tell If Your Caviar Is Fake

Caviar has fancy-pants status because it's rare to find and difficult to harvest. This cured fish egg, which comes from a species called sturgeon, sells for $50-$75 per ounce. Bursting with salty, nutty, and sweet flavor, caviar instantly elevates any meal's vibe — this elegant topping can transform boring potatoes or add flair to deviled eggs, which is why you'll find it on the menus of five-star restaurants around the world. Because of its high price point, the caviar world is rife with knockoffs. Fortunately, it's easy to distinguish the real thing from the pretenders.

Often, stores that sell eggs (or "roe") from other types of fish will label those options as caviar, though they will usually clarify the species on the tin. If you don't want to pay for the real thing, caviar substitutes, like salmon roe (which is easier to find), will have a similar effect. If you do get your hands on real caviar, be sure to eat it quickly because the flavors begin to change as soon as the tin is opened.