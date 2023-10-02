Of All His Variants, The Lucky Charms Version Of Loki Is The Sweetest

With all the incessant hype surrounding Marvel's movies and brand deals, it should come as little surprise that Marvel is launching another run of its limited-edition Lucky Charms cereal. According to a press release, the cereal will drop on October 6, just in time for fans to eat a big bowlful as they stream the second season of "Loki."

The cereal, sold in novelty boxes with 3D graphics, will be available for purchase only at Walmart, while supplies last. Each box will cost $7.96, which is relatively pricy compared to a regular 18.6-oz box of Lucky Charms, which usually costs about $4.93.

Of course, from what we can see, the cereal itself remains the same — meaning you're pretty much paying for the collectible box. Boxes from the 2021 limited-edition run are currently listed on eBay at prices reaching nearly $80, so we don't doubt that every single 2023 box will be sold and, hopefully, enjoyed.