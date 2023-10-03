Taco Bell Toasted Breakfast Tacos Review: You Need To Try Them While They Last
Taco Lovers, rejoice: In honor of National Taco Day, Taco Bell is bringing back its famous digital Taco Lover's Pass. This fan-favorite pass will be available to Rewards Members for $10 exclusively through the Taco Bell app. It's available this year for only two days: Tuesday, October 3rd, and October 4th, which is National Taco Day. Pass holders will be able to unlock a free taco daily for 30 consecutive days, giving them a month-long National Taco Day celebration. The brand will also be giving Rewards Members a chance to snag one of 100 free passes via the Tuesday, October 3rd landing page in the Taco Bell app. These passes will be available to redeem on a first-come, first-serve basis.
But wait, there's more! Building on the October festivities, Taco Bell will be adding a taco to its über-popular breakfast menu. The all-new Toasted Breakfast Taco will debut nationwide at participating locations on October 12 and will also be offered via the Taco Lover's Pass once it's released. This is a whole lot of yummy, exciting goodness to look forward to from one of our favorite fast-food chains. Read on to learn how to take advantage of the month-long Taco Lover's Pass promotion and all the delicious specifics of the new Toasted Breakfast Taco.
What is the Taco Lover's Pass and how to get it
First launched in 2021, the Taco Lover's Pass gives Rewards Members the chance to enjoy Taco Tuesday every day of the week for a whole month. "The return of Taco Lover's Pass exemplifies Taco Bell's innovative spirit and creativity, leveraging digital experiences to deliver unrivaled value in modern ways," said Dane Mathews, Taco Bell's Chief Digital Officer. "We're embracing our fan's passion for this digital pass along with the potential it holds to transform our retail experiences."
To get the pass, you must first become a Rewards Member by downloading the app and signing up. After you create an account, you can buy the Taco Lover's Pass on the app for $10, and it will unlock the Taco Lover's Pass menu on the app, allowing you to choose which taco you want on that day. The tacos you can choose from are Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco, Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco Supreme, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Doritos Locos Taco, Seasoned Beef Doritos Locos Taco Supreme, and the all-new Toasted Breakfast Taco, only available starting October 12th. Even after the promotion is over, you'll earn points as a Rewards Member when ordering online, within the app, at a kiosk, or by scanning order receipts.
What's in the Toasted Breakfast Taco?
Taco Bell's breakfast menu launched in 2014 and quickly expanded to include a stacked lineup of morning options, including its popular toasted breakfast burritos, Crunchwraps, and quesadillas. Now, Taco Bell is hoping to expand the breakfast menu with a taco option. Taco Bell's new Toasted Breakfast Taco features a warm grilled flour tortilla stuffed with fluffy scrambled eggs and the choice of sausage, bacon, or crispy breakfast potatoes, all topped with a melty layer of real shredded cheddar cheese. It includes a combination of every breakfast fan's favorite ingredients, and the option of subbing the potatoes for bacon or sausage makes this new menu item available to people who don't eat meat.
In a press release, Taco Bell announced that the addition of the all-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos will spark a breakfast campaign from the brand featuring a certain Taco Bell partner with a hot take on the most important meal of the day. The release encouraged fans to tune in to the company's social channels on October 17th for more.
It's available nationwide and only for a limited time
Taco Bell's Toasted Breakfast Tacos will launch nationally in participating locations starting October 12th. However, the company has made it clear that the new breakfast item will be offered only while supplies last. So apparently, at some point, the stacks of flour tortillas used to make all their other tacos, the scrambled eggs stuffed into their breakfast burritos, and the sausage, bacon, and potatoes they feature in a plethora of other menu items will run out, so they won't be able to make any more breakfast tacos. We jest. The truth is, we don't know how long the Toasted Breakfast Tacos will be around. So, we suggest stopping by sooner rather than later at a local participating Taco Bell to try them. Or better yet, sign up for the Taco Lover's Pass and sample Taco Bell's newest breakfast addition during the month-long promotion.
The Toasted Breakfast Tacos will be available for $1.49 each a la carte and with the Taco Lover's Pass until November 2nd (if you purchased the pass on October 4th). The Taco Lover's Pass is just $10, but remember that you have only two days to purchase it on the app — and you must be a Rewards Member first.
The nutrition breakdown
If you're counting calories, you'll be pleased to know that Taco Bell's new Toasted Breakfast Taco boasts a much lower calorie count than the chain's breakfast burritos, crunchwraps, and quesadillas per serving. The Sausage and Bacon Toasted Breakfast Tacos have 230 calories each, while the potato version clocks in at 220 calories. The Toasted Breakfast Taco is a calorie saver compared to Taco Bell's other breakfast entrees, which range from 340 to 750 calories.
Aside from calories, the Potato Toasted Breakfast Taco has 11 grams of fat, 22 grams of carbohydrates, 8 grams of protein, and 430 grams of sodium. Both the Sausage and Bacon Toasted Breakfast Tacos have nearly the same amount of fat, 15 grams, and 14 grams, respectively, and both have 16 grams of carbohydrates and 11 grams of protein. The big difference comes down to sodium amounts. While the Sausage Toasted Breakfast Taco has 430 grams of sodium (the same as the potato version), the Bacon Toasted Breakfast Taco packs 550 grams of sodium. So, if you're looking for version that has fewer calories, less fat, and lower sodium, the Potato Toasted Breakfast Taco is the best choice for your a.m. meal.
How does this offering compare to other Taco Bell breakfast items?
Taco Bell's new item is a welcome taco addition to the breakfast menu. After all, the restaurant has the word "taco" in its name, so it seems like a logical fit. To be fair, Taco Bell has tried to add a breakfast taco to its menu before — twice. Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu nationally in 2014 to much fanfare, and among the new breakfast items was a Waffle Taco featuring a taco-shaped waffle shell stuffed with eggs and either sausage or bacon, all served with a side of syrup. Consumers couldn't get behind it, though, so the item was discontinued after a year. On the heels of this flop in Taco Bell history, the brand tested another breakfast item, the biscuit taco. This was essentially the same as the waffle taco but with a folded biscuit instead of a waffle. But that, too, joined the waffle taco in the Taco Bell graveyard within a year. Let's hope the new Toasted Breakfast Taco won't have the same fate.
The Toasted Breakfast Taco has similar tastes and components — egg, potatoes, meats, cheese — to Taco Bell's other breakfast items, most notably its Toasted Breakfast Burritos. Both the Toasted Breakfast Taco and Toasted Breakfast Burrito are browned on a flat iron for lovely, warm, toasty notes. The big difference between them is size and shape. The Toasted Breakfast Taco is slimmer and smaller compared to the Toasted Breakfast Burrito, which is sealed and more stuffed than the Taco. The Toasted Breakfast Taco allows you to add some of the chain's popular sauces, like Diablo and Breakfast Salsa, to the filling, which may appeal to many customers.
The verdict
We tried the all-new Toasted Breakfast Taco during a visit to Taco Bell headquarters in Irvine, CA. Our thoughts? The Toasted Breakfast Taco is a tasty addition to the Taco Bell morning menu. And at a low price point of $1.49, it can't be beat. This new menu item makes breakfast easy and accessible in true Taco Bell fashion; plus, seeing a taco back on the morning menu is a welcome sight. During our visit, Taco Bell's Innovation Kitchen Team provided us with the brand's popular hot sauces to try with the Toasted Breakfast Taco. The addition of a sauce (we went with Mild) gave the taco a kick of heat and the perfect amount of oomph needed to make it taste like it was worth waking up for.
The Toasted Breakfast Taco joins many other delicious breakfast items to satisfy early-morning cravings. While it would have been nice to have a bit more filling in our sample of the Toasted Breakfast Taco, any more may have made the taco a bit unwieldy to eat, especially considering that Taco Bell's menu items are specially developed to be uniquely wrapped up and portable for consumers' on-the-go lifestyles. Only time will tell if this new morning item will be a hit with early risers, but we think it's a solid attempt for a fast-food breakfast taco and a welcome addition to the menu.