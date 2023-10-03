Taco Bell Toasted Breakfast Tacos Review: You Need To Try Them While They Last

Taco Lovers, rejoice: In honor of National Taco Day, Taco Bell is bringing back its famous digital Taco Lover's Pass. This fan-favorite pass will be available to Rewards Members for $10 exclusively through the Taco Bell app. It's available this year for only two days: Tuesday, October 3rd, and October 4th, which is National Taco Day. Pass holders will be able to unlock a free taco daily for 30 consecutive days, giving them a month-long National Taco Day celebration. The brand will also be giving Rewards Members a chance to snag one of 100 free passes via the Tuesday, October 3rd landing page in the Taco Bell app. These passes will be available to redeem on a first-come, first-serve basis.

But wait, there's more! Building on the October festivities, Taco Bell will be adding a taco to its über-popular breakfast menu. The all-new Toasted Breakfast Taco will debut nationwide at participating locations on October 12 and will also be offered via the Taco Lover's Pass once it's released. This is a whole lot of yummy, exciting goodness to look forward to from one of our favorite fast-food chains. Read on to learn how to take advantage of the month-long Taco Lover's Pass promotion and all the delicious specifics of the new Toasted Breakfast Taco.