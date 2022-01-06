Taco Bell's $10 Taco Subscription Service Is Here To Stay

If your New Year's resolution was to eat more tacos in 2022, then you're in luck. Among the many changes Taco Bell is making this year is the chain's nationwide launch of the Taco Lover's Pass. The pass is a new in-app subscription service that provides Taco Bell fans with the chance to eat a taco every single day for a set monthly fee, per a company press release.

The chain first launched the taco subscription service in select test locations in Tucson, Arizona, in September of 2021, and it appears to have succeeded with flying colors. The pilot run was apparently such a hit that the taco subscription service will now be a more permanent offering at participating Taco Bell restaurants throughout the country. Download the Taco Bell app and purchase the pass, and you could eat around 30 tacos a month for $10. Here are the menu items you can redeem with the service.