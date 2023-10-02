Burger King's New Trick Or Heat Meal Comes Out On Unlucky Friday 13
Burger King's new meal deal may bring good fortune or be unfortunate to customers, depending on if they believe in superstitions. If this October wasn't spooky enough with Halloween, the month also features the superstitious bad luck day Friday the 13th as well. In many Western cultures, the number 13 is considered unlucky. It traces back to the Norse myth of when the trickster Loki brought 13 gods together, which didn't end well for poor Balder. For Burger King, it's the chance to embrace the spooky spirit of the fall season and offer customers a new meal.
The meal deal features a Ghost Pepper Whopper, a four-piece Ghost Pepper Chicken Fry alongside a small order of French fries, a beverage, and a Hershey Sundae Pie. All that's available for, you guessed it, $13, according to a press release. So those who want the meal then you will have to face their potential superstitious side head-on. The promo starts on October 13 and extends until the end of the month. In order to take advantage, customers will need to order through the Burger King app or through the website.
The return of the Ghost Pepper Whopper
As you may have noticed by the meal deal above, Burger King is bringing back its Ghost Pepper Whopper. It first introduced the sandwich last year as part of a Halloween promotion. (Ghost peppers equals ghosts, obviously). According to reviews of the burger, the Ghost Pepper Whopper packed an appropriate kick without leaving things too much on the spicy side. It was a popular enough addition that the fast food chain saw fit to bring it back again this year.
It stands to reason that the Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries will prove to be similarly spicy. While there have been other variations of spicy Chicken Fries before, this is the first time that Burger King is combining the chicken menu item with ghost peppers. The meal comes in four, eight, and 12-piece counts. Both the chicken fries and Whopper will be returning to menus on October 12. While you can buy them together in the bundle, they will also be available on the menu to purchase separately as well. It remains to be seen if the promo ends up working in Burger King's fortunes. Just avoid any black cats or ladders on the way to your nearest Burger King.