Burger King's New Trick Or Heat Meal Comes Out On Unlucky Friday 13

Burger King's new meal deal may bring good fortune or be unfortunate to customers, depending on if they believe in superstitions. If this October wasn't spooky enough with Halloween, the month also features the superstitious bad luck day Friday the 13th as well. In many Western cultures, the number 13 is considered unlucky. It traces back to the Norse myth of when the trickster Loki brought 13 gods together, which didn't end well for poor Balder. For Burger King, it's the chance to embrace the spooky spirit of the fall season and offer customers a new meal.

The meal deal features a Ghost Pepper Whopper, a four-piece Ghost Pepper Chicken Fry alongside a small order of French fries, a beverage, and a Hershey Sundae Pie. All that's available for, you guessed it, $13, according to a press release. So those who want the meal then you will have to face their potential superstitious side head-on. The promo starts on October 13 and extends until the end of the month. In order to take advantage, customers will need to order through the Burger King app or through the website.