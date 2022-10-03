Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient

Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.

Those who've been loyal patrons of Burger King for years will know that Halloween is when the chain's burgers really shine. 2018 saw the launch of the Nightmare King with its green-colored sesame seed bun — a burger that the chain claimed actually increased the chances of having vivid nightmares at night (via Businesswire). Then, there were the gigantic Franken Whoppers last year and the Halloween Whopper in 2015 which err ... had unexpected side effects on everyone's gastrointestinal welfare.

It's another year, another Halloween, and it's time for another spooky Burger King Whopper. According to Instagram account @markie_devo, which has a surprisingly accurate track record of leaking fast food chain menus, Burger King is ready for Halloween. And if reports are to be believed, this year's Halloween Whopper is a whole lot spicier!