Turn Homemade Pancake Cereal Into Bears For The Cutest Breakfast Ever

TikTok's viral pancake cereal has been making breakfasts everywhere more fun since it took the world by storm in 2020. The concept is simple, tiny pancakes that look like cereal are eaten out of a bowl with your favorite toppings. But now, pancake cereal has an adorable animal-themed upgrade that takes the kinda-boring pancake circles and turns them into super cute pancake bears.

TikTok creator and recipe aficionado Bianca Fernandez shared a now-viral video where she transforms pancake batter into sweet bears in just a few simple steps — with ingredients you probably already have sitting around in your cabinet. Fernandez uses boxed pancake batter and then pipes it into a bear shape using a squirt bottle, then cooks the batter bears on a griddle pan over low to medium heat. Once they're done, she uses melted chocolate in a piping bag to decorate them, giving each bear a friendly face before adding them to a cereal bowl and topping it all off with maple syrup.