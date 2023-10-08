Why Isn't Store-Bought Steak Gamey?
When you hear the word "gamey" to describe the flavor or aroma of a piece of meat, you associate it with wild game, as in wild animals that have been hunted and processed, such as deer, wild boar, ducks, and elk. You generally don't hear the phrase applied to steaks you buy at the supermarket. So, why isn't store-bought steak considered gamey?
A lot of it has to do with a farm-raised animal's homogenous diet. Steak that ends up at the grocery store generally comes from cows that have been raised primarily on grain-based diets, which lends the beef a milder taste compared to the more varied diet of a wild animal that might entail grasses and other plants, nuts, seeds, berries, and other animals. A wild animal's varied diet brings more of a minerally taste often characterized as a gaminess or earthiness. Ultimately, each animal has a unique flavor based on its environment and what it eats.
Movement matters
Additionally, wild animals are more active than domesticated ones. Consequently, they typically have more muscle and less fat, impacting the depth of the meat's flavor and reducing its tenderness. The flavor profile is not as strong, and the flesh is softer in sedentary livestock such as cattle. Because it is leaner, some have noted that wild game meat is only gamey when improperly prepared or cooked. Since it is tougher than store-bought steak, it can sometimes be challenging for the uninitiated, who tend to overcook it. Furthermore, some wild game enthusiasts and chefs have argued that "gamey" has become a pejorative term for something unpleasant or funky, contending it should have positive connotations for the quality of the meat.
Another factor is aging, with wild animals generally being older than domesticated ones when they are killed. Those extra years of movement and exercise further influence the strength of taste and smell. You can also dry-age steaks by hanging them in a cool, dark environment to intentionally increase the gaminess, as you may have witnessed in steakhouses and butcher shops. Whether an individual prefers store-bought steak or gamier meats often comes down to what they're used to, but most everyone can agree that there is a difference.