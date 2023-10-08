Why Isn't Store-Bought Steak Gamey?

Additionally, wild animals are more active than domesticated ones. Consequently, they typically have more muscle and less fat, impacting the depth of the meat's flavor and reducing its tenderness. The flavor profile is not as strong, and the flesh is softer in sedentary livestock such as cattle. Because it is leaner, some have noted that wild game meat is only gamey when improperly prepared or cooked. Since it is tougher than store-bought steak, it can sometimes be challenging for the uninitiated, who tend to overcook it. Furthermore, some wild game enthusiasts and chefs have argued that "gamey" has become a pejorative term for something unpleasant or funky, contending it should have positive connotations for the quality of the meat.

Another factor is aging, with wild animals generally being older than domesticated ones when they are killed. Those extra years of movement and exercise further influence the strength of taste and smell. You can also dry-age steaks by hanging them in a cool, dark environment to intentionally increase the gaminess, as you may have witnessed in steakhouses and butcher shops. Whether an individual prefers store-bought steak or gamier meats often comes down to what they're used to, but most everyone can agree that there is a difference.