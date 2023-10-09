Why Isn't Store-Bought Chicken Gamey?

Another key aspect is the lifestyle of wild birds compared to farm-raised chickens. The former are constantly on the move, hunting for food and responding to threats in their environment. The chicken that ends up at your grocery store is far less active, regardless of whether it's a free-range bird or spends its life in a small cage. Ultimately, these chickens don't use their muscles in the same ways that toughen them and alter their flavor. This also means birds raised by the chicken industry can often have more naturally occurring fat than leaner wild ones.

To be sure, there are occasions when cooks may come across gamier chicken, including buying from smaller farms and producers or raising them themselves. If you're looking to reduce this particular flavor, it's as simple as covering and soaking the chicken in a solution of one tablespoon of salt or one cup of white vinegar per quart of water. This trick works to reduce gamey flavors in all types of meat.

Store-bought poultry's versatile, non-gamey taste is one of the most important reasons it's flexible enough to star in these healthy chicken recipes everyone will love.