Frozen Pearl Onions Are Just As Good Fresh, Without The Hassle Of Peeling

Anyone who's ever spent much time in the kitchen knows that onions can be a bit of a hassle. While the veggie is a flavor booster, you have to go through the process of peeling and slicing up your onion. There's also the pesky fact that onions have the tendency to make people cry, and the last thing you want is to look like you just watched a devastating romance movie in the kitchen. Consider using frozen pearl onions as the onion you should be cooking with instead.

Not only are pearl onions bite-sized, which negates the need to do much chopping, but they're also pre-peeled. This should solve the issue of tears while cooking and also make things more convenient when prepping for your meal. You can replace regular onions with pearl onions in almost any recipe with similar results. However, it's important to note that the texture may be slightly different. Since the pearl onions were frozen, they don't quite have that same crispness or bite, but they make up for this fact with a stronger onion flavor. When cooked in a skillet or part of a recipe, they're almost as good as fresh onions. We believe the convenience of their use outweighs any drawbacks with texture.