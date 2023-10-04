Burger King's New Have-Sies Side Lets You Go Halfsies On Fries And Onion Rings
While picking what kind of burger you want may seem like the most difficult part of ordering fast food, figuring out what side to get can be even more stressful. Should you go all out with some chicken fries or mozzarella sticks, or go with comfort and order fries or onion rings? Even then, you still have to pick one, unless you want to pay for two sides. When Burger King's new side, Fries n' Rings, debuted in June, it provided a solution to this quandary — except it was only available in Florida. Luckily, Burger King has seen the error of its ways and is now adding a brand new side to its menu: Have-sies.
The fast food chain announced in a press release that — as of October 12 — anyone in the U.S. can order Have-sies in-store, at the drive-thru, or through the BK app. While the side (consisting of a mix of fries and onion rings) can be ordered along with a combo meal, they can also be ordered on their own in value, small, medium, and large sizes.
While Burger King's onion rings have their detractors, a 2021 Mashed poll revealed that, in a competition with White Castle, Culver's, Carl's Jr/Hardee's, and Jack in the Box, one in three people prefer Burger King's onion rings, so the new item is clearly going to make many people happy.
The combo has been a secret menu staple for years
Burger King fans on Reddit think the new Have-sies side combination is a brilliant idea, but some question why it took so long to put on the menu. "Can't believe it took a chain this long to figure this out," comments one person. "Genius," writes another. "They have a good advertising campaign and don't have to spend anymore since these items are already available."
Whether by mere coincidence or competition, Dairy Queen began offering its own version of Have-sies in March. Called the Chicken & Fry-Rings Basket, the only difference is that the limited-time side also includes chicken strips and Texas toast. It may be just a matter of time before other fast food restaurants realize that putting this option on the menu is just good business sense.
While Have-sies may be new to Burger King's menu, those in the know have actually been ordering it for a while. As it turns out, customers have been able to place an order for half French fries and half onion rings off of the Burger King secret menu for years, either by asking for "Frings," or by simply saying they want half of each.