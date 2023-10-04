Burger King's New Have-Sies Side Lets You Go Halfsies On Fries And Onion Rings

While picking what kind of burger you want may seem like the most difficult part of ordering fast food, figuring out what side to get can be even more stressful. Should you go all out with some chicken fries or mozzarella sticks, or go with comfort and order fries or onion rings? Even then, you still have to pick one, unless you want to pay for two sides. When Burger King's new side, Fries n' Rings, debuted in June, it provided a solution to this quandary — except it was only available in Florida. Luckily, Burger King has seen the error of its ways and is now adding a brand new side to its menu: Have-sies.

The fast food chain announced in a press release that — as of October 12 — anyone in the U.S. can order Have-sies in-store, at the drive-thru, or through the BK app. While the side (consisting of a mix of fries and onion rings) can be ordered along with a combo meal, they can also be ordered on their own in value, small, medium, and large sizes.

While Burger King's onion rings have their detractors, a 2021 Mashed poll revealed that, in a competition with White Castle, Culver's, Carl's Jr/Hardee's, and Jack in the Box, one in three people prefer Burger King's onion rings, so the new item is clearly going to make many people happy.