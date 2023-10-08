People Who Were Arrested For Eating Food

Have you ever been shopping and overwhelmed with thirst? Did you find yourself grabbing a cold drink off the shelf, wondering if it would be all right to drink it and pay later? If you have, you are certainly not the only one. Perhaps the bigger question is, is it illegal? The answer is that, technically, in many jurisdictions, it is. However, most stores choose not to prosecute people for it, but people do get arrested for this crime.

As it turns out, a lot of people have been arrested for food-related crimes — not to be confused with crimes against food. While many U.S. states have weird food laws, these arrests have little to do with using margarine instead of butter or portion control restrictions. That doesn't mean none of these stories are any less strange. In fact, people have gone to prison for eating certain foods on video. Check out this list of just some of the people who've been arrested for eating.