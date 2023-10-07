The Shaken Soda Can Hack That (Almost) Always Avoids A Fizzy Explosion

There's nothing worse than opening a can of soda only to have it go spewing all over you. What was supposed to be a refreshing drink has turned into a trip to the dry cleaners. By this point, almost everyone knows that you shouldn't shake a canned soda. The carbonation in the drink, which gives the drink its fizz, can lead to explosive results. But, what do you do if you accidentally jostled your soda during transportation?

While you could cautiously wait a minute or two for your soda to settle down, TikTok has introduced us to a hack that may potentially speed things up a bit. It's not just a soda myth. If you want to calm down your soda, then you should consider giving it a massage. Now, before you chuckle and close the browser, there's a certain method to this madness. By gently massaging the sides of the can, you help break up some of those carbonated bubbles. As one TikToker demonstrated, this should in theory stop your soda from spewing everywhere.

The hack joins other methods of stopping one's soda from spewing, including turning the drink upside down or tapping the top of the can. TikTok has shown this hack to work, but results, of course, may vary.