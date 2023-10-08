Is The Starbucks Drive-Thru Actually Faster? Reddit Isn't Convinced

Of course, there's no real way to know if a Starbucks drive-thru is faster than the walk-in alternative, but according to Reddit, a good rule of thumb is to avoid the drive-thru if there's already a long line. User u/DraconidZinnia points out that you never know if the car in front of you will "order 15 drinks and [eight] food items." The orders of those ahead of you might also require lengthy preparations and heating time, adding minutes to an already-long wait.

Another user, u/sarcasm_savedmy_life, who worked at a Starbucks, backs up this claim. They mention that indecisive customers contribute significantly to others' time in line. According to them, customers don't properly prepare before entering the drive-thru — they "don't know what they want, ask a hundred questions, get to the window and [are] not ready to pay, have to reload their Starbucks card, want three Puppuccinos ... " and the list goes on.

Much like this Redditor expressed, Starbucks employees have shared important tips for drive-thru patrons so they know how to speed up the process. This includes always mentioning your desired drink size and preparing your payment method.

That said, there's one method guaranteed to be the fastest. If you're in a big rush, Redditor u/DenL4242 claims that when you place a mobile order, the process of parking, walking in, and grabbing your items takes only around 30 seconds.