What, Exactly, Is A Fusion Restaurant?

Fusion restaurants draw inspiration from all over the world to create unique cuisine. However, the now-hip and trendy concept is not new. It likely began hundreds of years ago with immigration. As people moved from place to place, they brought their recipes and shared their ideas with locals. Over time, food began to "fuse" to reflect multiple regions from around the globe.

Fusion cuisine was popularized in several ways. Asian chefs in San Francisco helped instigate the modern interpretation of trend in 1850 when one Cantonese restaurant worked to Americanize traditional Chinese dishes. Bringing even more attention to the concept, many restaurants began offering a unique combination of French and Asian food in the 1970s. In the 1980s, Wolfgang Puck did the same, blending the two to create the menu of his second restaurant, Santa Monica's Chinois on Main. This history is one to be thankful for, as it birthed several dishes that are popular in America today.