TikTok's Chip-Breaded Chicken Proves, Again, That 'Everybody's So Creative'

By now, you've more than likely been exposed to a few heinous food crimes on TikTok that have inspired the 'everybody's so creative' running gag. The phrase, which was first coined by a user with the handle @tanaradoublechocolate is used to react and respond to food trends and viral videos which show home cooks performing unsafe, unsanitary, or outright bizarre actions when crafting a meal.

One such example that has been making the rounds on the social media app in recent weeks sees a pair of TikTokers wasting entire bags of chips to create potato chip-breaded chicken wings, in an execution that has other users cringing. While many cooks have turned to the salty and flavorful crushed remains left at the bottom of their chip bags to provide a crispy crunch to their chicken seasoning in the past, most cooks don't employ the method with such broad execution.

In the video, the cook in question can be seen cutting into a pair of fresh bags of Lay's potato chips, before pouring in additional flavorings including barbecue sauce, French onion dip, and a few eggs. The TikToker then lays down a number of raw chicken drumsticks, before shaking, rolling, and crushing them to coat.