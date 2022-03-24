Costco Fans Are Raving About These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

"One of my absolute favorite items I've gotten at Costco for the kitchen!!!" @costcohotfinds captioned her Instagram post. In the video, the account creator lists the many virtues of the bowls as she films them in their packaged glory on a shelf at her local Costco. "If you were to ask me about my favorite Costco kitchen items, these would be at the top of the list," she says. "These mixing bowls come in a box of three and you just can't beat the price." While the three-pack normally clocks in around $20, the bowls are on sale for $15.99 through March 27.

@costcohotfinds continues to sing the praises of the product, noting how it's superior to your average stainless steel mixing bowl. "They have a silicone bottom, so they don't slip on the countertop," she says, adding that the bowls come with built-in measurements up the side and that they're "super easy" to clean.

Judging from the comments on the post, other Costco members are just as excited. "Got these when they first came out... LOVE THEM," wrote one user. "I got these last week! I love them!" wrote another. If you're looking to level up your kitchen supplies, snag these babies from your nearest Costco before their sale ends this Sunday.