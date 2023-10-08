Halmi Is A Fizzy Soft Drink With Korean Roots

Halmi, a fizzy soft drink with deep Korean roots, has been making waves in the beverage world. This refreshing and unique drink is a treat for your taste buds and a window into Korean culture. Let's take a closer look at the origins of Halmi and what makes it stand out.

Halmi was created as a take on SuJeongGwa, a sweet punch that has been a beloved beverage for decades. The word "Halmi" in Korean translates to "grandmother," and the drink has a heartwarming backstory. It was originally inspired by the loving grandmother of company founder Hannah Bae, who wanted to create a beverage that would bring joy to her family. Her secret recipe combined natural ingredients, including fruits and herbs, to create a fizzy concoction unlike any other.

What sets Halmi apart from conventional soft drinks is its commitment to using real natural ingredients like cinnamon, ginger, jujube, and persimmon. This dedication to quality and authenticity gives Halmi its distinctive flavor and character.