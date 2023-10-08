Canned Pumpkin Will Transform Your Homemade Marshmallows For Spooky Season

'Tis the season — for pumpkin spice, that is. For some autumn aficionados, this means ordering a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte and going to a haunted house. For others, this means cozying up at home and making pumpkin spice marshmallows to enjoy with a warm drink.

While there are plenty of ways to make pumpkin spice marshmallows — or pumpkin spice anything, for that matter — a good way to ensure they maintain their flavor and proper moisture is by including some canned pumpkin. As opposed to fresh pumpkin, canned pumpkin requires less effort in terms of roasting, pureeing, straining, etc. Canned pumpkin also provides a more consistent moisture level, which is ideal for finicky recipes like marshmallows.

Of course, this isn't to say you can't use fresh pumpkin in your homemade marshmallows; doing so will just require more time and effort to get the puree to the right consistency and moisture level. If you're eager to save time and effort, though, canned pumpkin is the way to go.