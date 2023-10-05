Do Mobile Ordering Options Actually Speed Up Fast Food Wait Times?

In a world that's constantly on the go, we're all looking for ways to speed up the process of ordering and receiving our food. As a result, many restaurants have expanded to include mobile ordering alongside drive-thru, delivery, and sit-down options –- but does ordering through an app on your phone help you get your food any sooner?

To be clear, ordering your Chicken McNuggets through the McDonald's mobile app doesn't help your nuggets cook any faster or get bagged any sooner. However, ordering from the car, work, or home decreases the time it seems like you're waiting. In this way, per Restaurant Dive, mobile orders are up to 2.4 times faster than any other ordering method. Of course, when restaurants add geofencing (essentially location tracking) and pickup-time options to the mix, they can more accurately time when to get orders started and when to have them bagged and ready.