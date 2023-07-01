The Hidden Pitfalls Of Ordering Off A Fast Food Chain's App

The COVID-19 pandemic brought many challenges to our world. Being an inventive and creative type, we adapted. For example, social distancing gave people an incentive to get comfortable ordering remotely. Instead of walking into a fast-food chain, standing at the crowded counter, and gazing at the menu to find a favorite fare, people learned to love the convenience of ordering through an app.

However, for all the benefits this method offers, such as pressure-free ordering, the process is not without its problems. The downside of this approach is you forfeit your anonymity (yet again) to another company.

While it's obvious that you need to provide some personal information to place your order, people are suffering from subscription fatigue. Every app needs you to register and subscribe for verified service. It might be reasonable, but providing a name, address, phone number, and email along with payment information can be enough for some people to hit an unreasonable frustration level. Why does yet another company need to keep this information in its database? And what are fast-food chains actually doing with that information?