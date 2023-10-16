Pomegranate Chicken Salad Recipe
Elevate your lunch game with this vibrant pomegranate chicken salad, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. A burst of colors and flavors that's as nutritious as it is delicious, this salad has the perfect balance of sweet and savory elements. With tender, juicy chicken breasts, a tangy pomegranate molasses dressing, and a variety of textures and tastes, this recipe is the ultimate wholesome, homemade salad.
What makes this salad so wonderful is the combination of hearty and refreshing elements. Cooked chicken breasts add a satisfying dose of protein, whilst the arugula lends a peppery, crisp bite. The jewel-like pomegranate seeds give a burst of sweet-tart goodness and delightful crunch. Paired with crumbled feta cheese, they create the perfect blend of creamy and tangy goodness with every forkful. Whether you're seeking a wholesome lunch or a light and flavorful dinner, this recipe is sure to leave you feeling nourished.
Gather the ingredients for this pomegranate chicken salad
To make this colorful salad, you'll first need to toast some pumpkin seeds to give them that perfect crunchy texture. To prep the sweet and tangy dressing, you'll need extra virgin olive oil, Dijon mustard and pomegranate molasses. Next, cooked chicken breasts are roughly shredded up and combined with arugula, pomegranate seeds, crumbled feta cheese, those crisp roasted pumpkin seeds and the dressing. The pomegranate molasses is an important ingredient in this dish, adding a completely unique flavor to the dressing. It's slightly tart and tangy, with plenty of rich and fruity sweetness.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Toast pumpkin seeds
Spread the pumpkin seeds out on a baking sheet and toast for 8 minutes in the oven.
Step 3: Shred the chicken
Roughly shred the chicken into bite sized pieces.
Step 4: Mix the dressing
Mix together the pomegranate molasses, olive oil, mustard and some salt to taste in a bowl.
Step 5: Mix the salad
Add the arugula, chicken, and dressing to a large mixing bowl along with half of the pomegranate seeds, feta cheese, and pumpkin seeds. Toss well.
Step 6: Serve and top with remaining ingredients
Transfer the salad to your serving bowl of choice and scatter over the remaining pomegranate, feta, and seeds.
What are the health benefits of this salad?
As well as its irresistible taste, this pomegranate chicken salad boasts an array of health benefits. Chicken breasts provide an excellent source of lean protein, which is essential for muscle repair and maintenance. Pomegranate seeds, the stars of this dish, are packed full of vital antioxidants such as vitamin C. These work to combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, and they happen to taste pretty good, so it's a win-win to include them in your diet.
Furthermore, arugula contributes essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K and folate. Like pomegranate seeds, arugula is also loaded with antioxidants, making it the ideal green of choice for this salad. Other ingredients like pumpkin seeds and feta cheese help bulk up the calories of the dish, and altogether, this salad is a light yet nourishing dish that makes for a great lunch, appetizer, or side dish.
What should you serve with this pomegranate chicken salad?
There are plenty of pairing options for this pomegranate chicken salad, whether you're looking for complementary side dishes or the addition of some carbs to make a more complete meal. For a heartier meal, consider serving this salad with a side of cooked grains like quinoa, couscous, or rice. A crusty baguette also makes a delightful addition, perfect for scooping up mouthfuls of the salad or creating a sandwich by filling the bread with the salad mixture. Pairing the pomegranate chicken salad with a light soup, such as tomato or mixed vegetable, is another great option to create a satisfying lunch or dinner.
Roasted or grilled vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli, or bell peppers, make excellent side dishes. Roasted vegetables complement the salad's freshness and creates an even more colorful and diverse meal. You could also consider serving the salad with a variety of dips, such as hummus, tzatziki, or baba ganoush, along with some warm pita bread.
- ⅛ cup pumpkin seeds
- 2 cooked chicken breasts
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- Salt, to taste
- 4 packed cups arugula
- ⅓ cup pomegranate seeds
- 3 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
|Calories per Serving
|232
|Total Fat
|12.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|43.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|13.8 g
|Sodium
|282.8 mg
|Protein
|15.6 g