Ever See Aussie Bites At Costco? Here's What They Are And How They Taste

When it comes to buying in bulk, few places beat Costco. Whether you're someone who has a lot of mouths to feed, you like to stock up, or you just love the deals, Costco is definitely your one-stop shop. Chips, dips, meats, cheese — there's everything you need for a game day get-together or snacks for the family. But, one item in particular is not only surprisingly good for you but amazingly delicious. "Somehow something called 'Aussie Bites' ended up on our Costco shopping list," wrote one person on a Reddit thread. "I was expecting a dry, [chalky] taste but quite the opposite, it was a perfect balance of sweet and a lot softer than I expected."

Containing rolled oats, dried apricots, raisins, flaxseed, sunflower seeds, honey, quinoa, and shredded coconut, a box of 30 Aussie Bites will only set you back $11.99. But for many, the struggle is to eat just one. When someone suggested they were a healthier snack compared to other options, another Redditor responded, "Not [if] you eat a box in a day." Universal Bakery Aussie Bites look like cookie drops or even bird food because all the seeds are visibly sticking out of the soft oatmeal, and they've easily become one of the best Costco finger foods.