Ever See Aussie Bites At Costco? Here's What They Are And How They Taste
When it comes to buying in bulk, few places beat Costco. Whether you're someone who has a lot of mouths to feed, you like to stock up, or you just love the deals, Costco is definitely your one-stop shop. Chips, dips, meats, cheese — there's everything you need for a game day get-together or snacks for the family. But, one item in particular is not only surprisingly good for you but amazingly delicious. "Somehow something called 'Aussie Bites' ended up on our Costco shopping list," wrote one person on a Reddit thread. "I was expecting a dry, [chalky] taste but quite the opposite, it was a perfect balance of sweet and a lot softer than I expected."
Containing rolled oats, dried apricots, raisins, flaxseed, sunflower seeds, honey, quinoa, and shredded coconut, a box of 30 Aussie Bites will only set you back $11.99. But for many, the struggle is to eat just one. When someone suggested they were a healthier snack compared to other options, another Redditor responded, "Not [if] you eat a box in a day." Universal Bakery Aussie Bites look like cookie drops or even bird food because all the seeds are visibly sticking out of the soft oatmeal, and they've easily become one of the best Costco finger foods.
Aussie Bites are a healthier alternative
Best Express Foods, Inc. is the parent company of Universal Bakery, and Aussie Bites were created by owner Jesus Mendoza in the early 2000s. While his company gained popularity with its Las Fortunitas chips and tortillas, Mendoza was eager to get back into baking. He began creating Aussie Bites as a healthier alternative to one of his favorite Australian treats, Anzac biscuits, which are conventionally made with butter, syrup, oats, coconut, flour, and sugar.
What the Aussie Bite does have going for it that the Anzac biscuit doesn't is omega-3 from the flaxseed. According to Healthline, omega-3 can be helpful for depression and anxiety, eye and brain health, lowering risk factors for heart disease, and even decreasing symptoms of ADHD.
One Anzac biscuit contains 187 calories, 8 grams of fat, 28 grams of carbs, and 11.4 grams of sugar. By comparison, an Aussie Bite is fairly similar, except it has 130 calories, 7 grams of fat, 14 grams of carbs, and a little more than half the amount of sugar as an Anzac biscuit. While the biscuit has 76 grams of potassium, an Aussie Bite doesn't even contain enough to be mentioned. The Aussie Bites may not be a health food, but all the seeds, dried fruit, and whole grains they're packed with definitely make them better cookies compared to other options.