The Best Costco Finger Foods And Snacks For Movie Night

It's movie night at the homestead, and no doubt the crew is going to be expecting spectacular things in the way of movie night snacks. Luckily, you have a Costco card, which is essentially a license to shop for whatever bulk treats tickle your fancy. Sure, you shop there for bulk goods at phenomenal prices. But the untold truth about Costo is that the wonder warehouse holds a wealth of delectable finger foods and snacks both sweet and savory that perfectly complement a home cinema experience. Unlike in an old-school theater, you have access to a microwave to heat up your treats if necessary. There's also no limit on the sorts of noshes you can choose, and a better variety than the overpriced cinema counter selections that drain your digital wallet in short order.

Rather than wandering the aisles aimlessly in search of selections to suit the occasion, check out our round-up of Costco's best finger foods and snacks for movie night enjoyment. No matter what's playing onscreen, you'll find crunchy munchies and sweet somethings perfect for getting you through the after-credit scenes. Shop smartly enough and you can stock up for a double feature or a full-blown movie marathon.