Bread Improver Is The (Not So) Secret Ingredient For Better Bakes

Baking is both an art and a science, and it can take years to master the intricacies involved in making masterful creations of this sort, especially if there's yeast involved. However, don't be intimidated by any and all recipes that call for yeast. Instead, use a secret weapon.

There are a number of clever ingredients that will elevate your baking game — from vanilla bean paste to brown butter — but one stands out from the rest. Bread improver is a mixture of flour, enzymes, and emulsifiers that conditions your dough and improves the overall quality of the product.

Baking with yeast comes with a whole host of pitfalls. If you use expired yeast, you can pretty much guarantee a bad outcome. If you don't get the temperature of your water just right, you might kill the yeast altogether. Bread improver won't eliminate human error, but it will boost the rise and elevate your baked goods to a new level. Give it a try if your baked goods have been lacking that extra oomph you're seeking.