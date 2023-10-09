Don't Sleep On Oklahoma Barbecue

If you're eagerly awaiting the answer to the hypothetical question implied by the title of this article, we won't keep you in suspense any longer: The real reason you should not sleep on Oklahoma barbecue or indeed on any type of barbecue is that it makes a lousy pillow and you'll wind up with sauce in your hair. Plus, of course, it's a sad waste of an otherwise tasty dish.

Seriously, now, what sets Oklahoma barbecue apart from the umpteen other varieties of regional barbecue available? Cookbook author Rick Bayless should know as he comes from what amounts to Oklahoma barbecue royalty: His family owned an OKC barbecue joint called Hickory House (guess we know what kind of wood they favored) for nearly 40 years. Bayless feels that the state's style of barbecue is often defined in terms of comparing it to other better-known styles and says that it's both saucier and less beef-centric than Texas' (pork is permitted) but lacks the vinegary tang of the Memphis and North Carolina sauces. While we'd never say that any old style of barbecue is clearly superior to another — we tend to favor an "all of the above, thank you!" approach to gastronomy -– by all accounts the barbecue dished up in the Sooner State is something you may want to experience sooner rather than later.