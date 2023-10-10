The Buttercream Mold Hack That Turns Cupcakes Into Works Of Art

This hack has endless possibilities, with silicone molds of all shapes and sizes available to purchase. For those looking to use this trend to whip up some Halloween cupcakes, you can purchase molds in the shape of pumpkins, ghosts, skeletons, or bats. Those looking to provide a winter-themed vibe can look for molds in the shape of Christmas trees, snowflakes, snowmen, and more. And if you have a niche idea for a cupcake design, you can find customizable silicone molding kits that allow you to craft any shape you desire. TikTok user @sopohiamyacupcakes demonstrates the technique with a cactus mold.

@sophiamyacupcakes Letâ€™s mold buttercream cupcakes! 🌵Read Details below! How-to below. â€¢Pipe a dollop of buttercream on the cupcake and turn it upside down on the mold and fridge or freeze for 15 mins upside down. Any buttercream will work! â€¢Gently remove mold by releasing one corner and add fun decorations. If you recreate this cupcake technique, I'd appreciate the mention. #uniqueideas #minicupcakes #buttercreamart #siliconmolds #cactuslovers ♬ original sound – Sophia Mya Cupcakes

There are a couple of tips to consider if you want to try this hack. Firstly, try to pick a design that's not too complicated and doesn't have many small or intricate elements, because the buttercream will likely get stuck in these. Another is to brush the molds with a light dusting of cornstarch to help the frosting keep from sticking. You can also mix a little cornstarch into the frosting itself, to help it keep its shape. Remove the cupcake carefully from the mold by bending back a corner of the silicon.

Once the cupcakes are unmolded you can add sprinkles, chocolate elements, more dollops of frosting, or colored sugars. Your imagination is the limit!