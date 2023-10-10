The Buttercream Mold Hack That Turns Cupcakes Into Works Of Art
Bakers on social media love a holiday, and they're sure to come up with some excellent hacks to make your home-baked goods pop in a party setting. As we enter the non-stop holiday season, many TikTok and Instagram users are providing guides for the best method to create themed Halloween cupcakes. One such hack sees home chefs turning their freshly frosted buttercream cupcakes into works of art using nothing more than a silicone mold and some ingenuity.
Many silicone molds are designed to shape candy, tempered chocolates, or even ice cubes, but they double exceptionally well as frosting molds in this viral hack. In a series of videos, users can be seen piping dollops of buttercream frosting onto the tops of their cupcakes, only to then press them firmly into a silicone mold. After freezing the cupcakes upside down in the molds for about 15 minutes, the buttercream should pull cleanly out of the silicone and hold its shape for serving, allowing the baker to optionally garnish with additional edible flourishes. The results see cupcakes dotted with all forms of delightful shapes, including seashells, stars, hearts, and almost anything you can imagine.
What kind of designs work best for this baking hack?
This hack has endless possibilities, with silicone molds of all shapes and sizes available to purchase. For those looking to use this trend to whip up some Halloween cupcakes, you can purchase molds in the shape of pumpkins, ghosts, skeletons, or bats. Those looking to provide a winter-themed vibe can look for molds in the shape of Christmas trees, snowflakes, snowmen, and more. And if you have a niche idea for a cupcake design, you can find customizable silicone molding kits that allow you to craft any shape you desire. TikTok user @sopohiamyacupcakes demonstrates the technique with a cactus mold.
@sophiamyacupcakes
Letâ€™s mold buttercream cupcakes! 🌵Read Details below! How-to below. â€¢Pipe a dollop of buttercream on the cupcake and turn it upside down on the mold and fridge or freeze for 15 mins upside down. Any buttercream will work! â€¢Gently remove mold by releasing one corner and add fun decorations. If you recreate this cupcake technique, I'd appreciate the mention. #uniqueideas #minicupcakes #buttercreamart #siliconmolds #cactuslovers
There are a couple of tips to consider if you want to try this hack. Firstly, try to pick a design that's not too complicated and doesn't have many small or intricate elements, because the buttercream will likely get stuck in these. Another is to brush the molds with a light dusting of cornstarch to help the frosting keep from sticking. You can also mix a little cornstarch into the frosting itself, to help it keep its shape. Remove the cupcake carefully from the mold by bending back a corner of the silicon.
Once the cupcakes are unmolded you can add sprinkles, chocolate elements, more dollops of frosting, or colored sugars. Your imagination is the limit!