Why Buttermilk Marinade Is Key To Perfectly Juicy Copycat KFC Chicken

If there's one thing foodies love, it's a secret recipe. It just gets people going! We all want to know what's so secret, and whether or not we can be the one to suss out that hint of marjoram or kimchi juice that creates that unique, arcane flavor. That level of intrigue gets exponentially intensified when the secret recipe in question is the bedrock upon which the secret keeper himself, Harland "Colonel" Sanders, built the world's third most valuable food brand, KFC.

Now, we all know it was a whole lot more than just the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices that went into making KFC the global phenomenon it is today. But if a reporter on the street asked you what you thought the reason behind KFC's success was, you, and almost everybody else, would give credit to the secret recipe. However, even when a few years ago, the press exposed the real spice blend thanks to a leak from one of Sanders's relatives, folks at home could tell that they weren't quite getting the full KFC experience.

This is why, in her recipe for Easy Copycat KFC Chicken, Mashed recipe developer Lindsay D. Mattison knew she needed a little extra to make the difference. As acknowledged by the Tribune, one additional tip is adding a shake of MSG — the flavor enhancer has been confirmed as part of KFC's original recipe by the company. However, the real key to getting it right is the buttermilk marinade.