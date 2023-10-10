Why Kitchen Nightmares Was Canceled Back In 2014 (And Why It Came Back)

You can probably picture his irate face as clear as day as he gesticulates across a counter, directing his irritation toward some poor soul you are more than happy is not you. That's right; we're talking about celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his hit reality television series, "Kitchen Nightmares." The show, which involved the star chef attempting to save struggling restaurants through good old fashioned tough love, ran successfully for a decade in the U.K. (2004-2014) and seven years in the United States (2007 to 2014). Everything was going brilliantly ... until one day it wasn't.

Seemingly without warning, many people's favorite show was ripped out from under them, taken off the air and never to be seen again. At least, not until nearly 10 years later, that is. That's right — 2023 has brought with it a reboot of "Kitchen Nightmares." The first new episode aired on September 25. And while we are just as thrilled as you are to see Ramsay's intimidating — yet somehow heartwarming — countenance grace our TV screens once again, it brings up many unresolved questions we thought we had left in the past. What happened? Where did the hit show go in the first place ... and why has it returned all these years later? Well, we dug up some answers that will hopefully put your wondering mind at ease. Here is why "Kitchen Nightmares" was canceled back in 2014 and the reasons it came back.