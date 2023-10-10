Skip The Freehand Decorating - Use A Cookie Projector Like A Pro

There are four key elements of concern when decorating cookies. First, you want to place your design so it is precisely positioned — no off-center masterpieces. Second, you want to size the artwork so it takes up the full cookie. Your hard work won't be as impressive if it is swallowed by empty space. Third, you want to pipe with confidence and precision. Last is uniformity. While every cookie doesn't have to be a perfect duplicate, it is nice for them to be as similar as possible, leaving just enough difference for a handcrafted feel.

With a cookie projector, you can be certain your design is properly placed on the cookie and fits nicely. You can even zoom in and out to adjust for cookies that are larger or smaller. A cookie projector eliminates the need for calculating size and position and lets you have the perfect outcome every time.

Additionally, since all of your design elements will be projected onto the cookie, you can work quickly with confidence and accuracy because you are tracing your design (rather than creating it from scratch). Whether it is words or a bouquet of balloons, you can decorate with speed and precision, knowing that each and every line and fill is exactly where it needs to be.